Dallas Planning To Help With Houston Hurricane Harvey Cleanup

CBS 11 reports the City Of Dallas is planning to send 33% of it’s sanitation employees in the bulk-and-brush collection program after Oct. 1 for up to 30 days to help Houston with 8 million cubic yards of waste and debris from Hurricane Harvey.

Dallas estimates the cost of helping Houston will be around $1.8mil, which FEMA will reimburse.

The city council vote on the matter is scheduled for Wed. the 27th.

District 8 councilman Tennell Atkins remembers Houston helping Dallas in the 1970s when a major ice storm took out electricity.

Atkins says, “We’ve got to help each other if we’re going to be a great country, a great state, and a great city. We help each other when times are hard.”