Dallas Planning To Help With Houston Hurricane Harvey Cleanup

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: FEMA, Houston, Houston Hurricane Harvey Cleanup, Hurricane Harvey Clean Up, The City of Dallas
HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 05: Lino Saldana looks at a pile of debris in front of his flood damaged home on September 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Over a week after Hurricane Harvey hit Southern Texas, residents are beginning the long process of recovering from the storm. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CBS 11 reports the City Of Dallas is planning to send 33% of it’s sanitation employees in the bulk-and-brush collection program after Oct. 1 for up to 30 days to help Houston with 8 million cubic yards of waste and debris from Hurricane Harvey.

Dallas estimates the cost of helping Houston will be around $1.8mil, which FEMA will reimburse.

The city council vote on the matter is scheduled for Wed. the 27th.

District 8 councilman Tennell Atkins remembers Houston helping Dallas in the 1970s when a major ice storm took out electricity.

Atkins says, “We’ve got to help each other if we’re going to be a great country, a great state, and a great city. We help each other when times are hard.”

