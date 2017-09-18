David Hasselhoff Files Docs To End Spousal Support To Ex Wife

TMZ reports David Hasselhoff has paid ex-wife Pamela Bach $2.5 mil in spousal support since their 2006 divorce, and wants a judge to end his payments.

Hasselhoff filed documents stating Bach is showing a “failure to many any efforts to become self supporting, contribute to her own support, or even make any efforts to gain job skills.”

David paid her $21k per month for a long time and later had that reduced to $10k per month due to his income level.

Hasselhoff feels her lack of effort towards self support justifies terminating all spousal support and seeks a judge to cut his financial cord to her.