Booby “The Brain” Heenan did a little bit everything when it came to wrestling. Not only was he a wrestler, but he was a manager, then eventually moved on into the announcer role.

Sadly, “The Brain” has passed away. He was just 73-years-old. He had been battling throat cancer since 2002. Apparently, very recently, Heenan’s wife had told the WWE that her would no longer be able to do appearances.

Of course his WWE family is already paying tribute to his legacy.

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

My Sincere Prayers and condolences out to the Family and Friends of @WWE Great #BobbyHeenan Truly a One of a kind Talent #RIPBobbyTheBrain 🙏 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) September 18, 2017

"If you're poor and you do something stupid, you're nuts. If you're rich and do something stupid, you're eccentric." – Bobby Heenan R.I.P. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 18, 2017

WWE Superstars and personalities took to social media to reflect on the passing of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. https://t.co/iUEp6NVNkg — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2017

One of the main reasons I grew up loving wrestling and the WWE. An absolute legend. Thank u for the memories fella. #RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 18, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Rest in peace.