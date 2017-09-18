Man Gets Junk Stuck In Weight At The Gym; Firefighters Called To Help Him Escape

A man in Germany decided the best course of action while he was lifting weights at his local gym was to stick the most precious of his body parts in the hole in one of the weights.

The fire department had to be called, and it took THREE HOURS to free the poor fella from his predicament, which was no easy feat. The firefighters had to use a grinder and a hydraulic saw (we’re sure incredibly carefully), to break the weight into several pieces before the man was set free.

The message on Facebook was pretty clear: “Please do not imitate such actions!”

Don’t worry; we won’t.

Via FOX 11