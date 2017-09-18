Meet Mack! The Newest Member Of Rebekah’s Family

Almost two years ago to the day, we had to say goodbye to our 9-year-old boxer, Major. After the heart-break of losing our first pup, the thought of getting another one just wasn’t in the cards, at least emotionally.

While we still aren’t over losing Major (I don’t think you ever really get over it), we’ve added a new little nugget to our family!

On Saturday, my hubby surprised me with a new puppy! A boxer puppy no less. His name is Mack. He’s two months old. He’s brindle rather than fawn, which is what Major was. Neither of us will ever have another fawn boxer ever again. But brindle is just different enough.

Of course I cried. More than once in fact. The first cry was just the shear shock value of it all. Hubs had been saying over and over…no more dogs. The second cry was over Major. I didn’t want him to somehow be upset or feel replaced. I know that’s dumb.

So without further ado, here he is…Mack!

I mean come on! I'm obsessed with his lil nose.

His nose melts me every single time!

So this happened today. Meet Mack! Huge surprise

Yep, that’s the “just been crying” face.