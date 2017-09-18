Sean Spicer Makes A Cameo At The Emmys To Announce That 2017 Pulled In The Largest Number Of Viewers Ever

Perhaps one of the biggest “fake news” or “alternative facts” stories of the year…how many people were at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

As we’re sure you all remember, Sean Spicer spoke to the press about the numbers and let’s just say they were quite a bit different than what the news reported. Not that it matters, but a few months later Sean Spicer lost his job as the Press Secretary.

Now that Spicer is no longer affiliated with the Trump administration, he’s been doing interviews here and there. He stopped by Kimmel and even made a guest appearance at the Emmys. Was he there to try and steal Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy for her portrayal of Spicer on SNL? It’s possible, but apparently he also has a sense of humor now when it comes to his time in Trump’s White House. Sort of.

Spicer made a cameo at the Emmys, however he wasn’t playing himself. He was doing Melissa McCarthy doing Spicer. Does that make sense? Either way it’s pretty hilarious!