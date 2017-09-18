The 12 Inch Taco Gigante Will Help You Prepare To Celebrate National Taco Day!

Filed Under: 12 inches, Challenge, Food, margaritas, Mexican Food, National Taco Day, October 4, Taco, taco gigante, Wall of Fame
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

National Taco Day isn’t until October 4th, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start celebrating just a tad early!

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant will help guide us to and through this most important day, with the Taco Gigante Challenge.  Offered all throughout the month of October, the taco is stuffed full of  lettuce, refried beans, rice, ground beef, chicken, carnitas, cheese, salsa fresca, bacon, queso, hacienda sauce, picante sauce, crema and pickled jalapeños, which all sounds like you’re normal standard taco.

It’s also twelve inches long and weighs about two pounds.

Now that’s what we call a taco!

The best part?  This taco which could easily feed a family of four will set you back only $13.  If you complete it, you get a spot on Margarita’s Wall of Fame.  If you fail, you’ll receive a voucher to return for a second attempt.

More tacos? Winning!

Via Seventeen

