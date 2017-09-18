“The Voice” Host Carson Daly Loses Mom To Heart Attack

Sincerest condolences to The Voice host Carson Daly on the passing of his mom Pattie Daly Caruso, who was 73, according to Perezhilton.com.

Caruso died peacefully yesterday from a heart attack at her Palm Desert CA resident.

For 25-years, Caruso had hosted the popular Coachella Valley TV program Valley Views, and was a well known philanthropist who worked with the American Cancer Foundation, Eisenhower Medical Center Auxiliary and the Ronald McDonald House, following her own experience with breast cancer.

Prayers and thoughts for Carson and his family.