“The Voice” Host Carson Daly Loses Mom To Heart Attack

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Valley Views", American Cancer Foundation, Carson Daly, Coachella Valley TV, Eisenhower Medical Center Auxiliary, Pattie Daly Caruso, ronald mcdonald house, The Voice
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: TV host Carson Daly (L) and Pattie Daly Caruso attend the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sincerest condolences to The Voice host Carson Daly on the passing of his mom Pattie Daly Caruso, who was 73, according to Perezhilton.com.

Caruso died peacefully yesterday from a heart attack at her Palm Desert CA resident.

For 25-years, Caruso had hosted the popular Coachella Valley TV program Valley Views, and was a well known philanthropist who worked with the American Cancer Foundation, Eisenhower Medical Center Auxiliary and the Ronald McDonald House, following her own experience with breast cancer.

Prayers and thoughts for Carson and his family.

 

 

 

