Adorable Dog Interrupts Professional Soccer Match, Later Gives Post Game Interview

By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Animals, Argentina, Arsenal, Cute, Dog, funny, Futbol, post game, Professional, San Lorenzo, Soccer, Video
An Argentinian soccer match between San Lorenzo and Arsenal was interrupted by an unexpected, yet totally adorable extra player.

A good ol’ doggy made its way onto the field, and immediately went after the ball, bringing the game to a temporary halt.  Some of the players tried to reason and shoo him away, but the dog wasn’t having it.  he had a gigantic open field of grass and a shiny ball to play with; that’s doggy paradise, y’all.

After the dog was finally coerced off the field, he had the opportunity to explain his actions on the field in a post game interview, where he proceeded to attack and chew the microphone!

Check out the full video below!

Good boy.

Via Death And Taxes

