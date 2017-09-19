Back Off Binge Watching To Decrease Risk of Alzheimer’s and Other Health Problems

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Alzheimer's Disease, Asthma, Binge Watching, Diabetes, kidney disease, Millennials
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Actress Lena Headey attends the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ever find yourself watching 4 or more episodes of Game Of Thrones or another series, in a row?

Better back off binge watching!

Moneyish reports an Australian study of over 8,900 adults published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise reveals that sitting for many hours in a row and watching TV increases your risk for dying from inflammatory diseases, including Alzheimers and diabetes. Researchers learned every extra hour per day of watching TV was associated with a 12% increased risk of death.

Persons spending over 4 hours a day binge watching were at the highest risk of health issues, including kidney disease and asthma.

Recent data reveals 90% of Millennials binge-watch five hours of programming in one sitting.

My wife and I usually keep it to 3 or less in a row, generally 2. From now on, 2 will do!

 

