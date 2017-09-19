Girl Accidentally Shaves Off Her Eyebrow Dancing In The Shower

If you learn one thing today, let is be this…don’t dance in the shower, especially if you have a razor in your hand.

This poor girl was just trying to Snapchat her version of “the vine”, which we assume is some sort of dance move. After doing a little research on the maneuver, we think it’s the dance John Travolta does in Pulp Fiction, that moment where he brushes his two fingers over his eye. You can check that out HERE.

Either way, this version of “the vine” went horribly, horribly wrong. For starters instead of using her fingers, she used a razor. Now, she does flip the razor over, putting the blade out. However, it looks like she forgot about that extra blade for trimming sideburns.

OMG! Do they may eyebrow extensions?