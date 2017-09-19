Kate Walsh Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis: “I Just Left My Body”

By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Brain Tumor, diagnosis, Kate Walsh
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter )

Actress Kate Walsh was diagnosed with a lemon-sized brain tumor two years ago.

The Grey’s Anatomy star made the revelation in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

She says that after having “cognitive difficulties” she had gotten “really alarmed” and got an MRI. Kate adds that “it turned out I had a very sizable brain tumor in my left frontal lobe. And three days later I was in surgery having it removed.”

Afterwards, she took nine months off work to recover.

Since then, she’s appeared in Girls Trip and 13 Reasons Why.

