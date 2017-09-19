Kate Walsh Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis: “I Just Left My Body”

Actress Kate Walsh was diagnosed with a lemon-sized brain tumor two years ago.

The Grey’s Anatomy star made the revelation in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Actress Kate Walsh revealed she had surgery to remove a brain tumor pic.twitter.com/hUlgwUXK2o — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 18, 2017

She says that after having “cognitive difficulties” she had gotten “really alarmed” and got an MRI. Kate adds that “it turned out I had a very sizable brain tumor in my left frontal lobe. And three days later I was in surgery having it removed.”

Afterwards, she took nine months off work to recover.

Since then, she’s appeared in Girls Trip and 13 Reasons Why.