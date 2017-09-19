Lawsuit Filed Against Taylor Swift For Stealing Lyrics To “Shake It Off”

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” was one of the biggest hits of 2014. However, there’s a possibility that she stole those famous lyrics.

According TMZ, a recent lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift, musicians Sean Hall and Nathan Butler claim they originally wrote those lyrics back in 2001. Their song is called “Playas Gon’ Play” which was sung by the group 3LW, who managed to take the hit all the way to #81 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Taylor’s “Shake It Off” lyrics in question are…

“Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate…”

3LW’s “Playas Gon’ Play” goes like this…

“Playas, they gon play and hatas, they gon hate…”

As for the songs, these lines are the only thing similar about them. The music is completely different, but we’ll let you judge them for yourself.

“Shake It Off”

“Playas Gon’ Play”

Taylor Swift’s people have responded to the accusations. Of course they say there is nothing to this lawsuit. Swift’s rep says…