Someone Drew A Texas Longhorn Over Texas Mid Flight

FlightAware is the world’s largest flight tracking data company. Basically it’s the Google Maps of aviation.

For every flight, there’s a tracking device so you can see the flight in real time. You’re able to know where it’s going or if it’s on time. You can see each plane’s complete flight pattern from start to finish with virtually any plane in the world.

So what’s happening in Texas? No big deal, just a pilot who flew in the shape of a Texas Longhorn over Texas. For what we can tell, this little doodle took a little less than 3 hours to make.

A Texas Longhorn inside the state of Texas, drawn over the skies of Texas. Can anybody top this? https://t.co/MguUpueyGl pic.twitter.com/Vv9DBa7DSB — FlightAware (@flightaware) September 18, 2017

Hook em!