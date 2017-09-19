Stanislav Petrov, The Man Who Avoided WWIII, Has Died At The Age Of 77

By Jody Dean
Filed Under: avoided, nuclear, Passed Away, soviet military officer, stanislav petrov, sun reflection, ww3
(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Stanislav Petrov passed away a few weeks ago at the age of 77.

Chances are you never heard of the former Soviet military officer – but 34 years ago, he saved the world.

What happened?

An investigation later revealed that Soviet satellites had mistaken sunlight reflecting off the clouds for American ICBMs being launched toward the USSR – but on that morning in 1983, it was Petrov who had to decide what to do next. Treat it as a false alarm, or call your superiors and start World War III – and he had fewer than 15 minutes to make up his mind.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live