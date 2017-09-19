Watch “One More Light”, Linkin Park’s Final Music Video With Chester Bennington

We lost Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington almost two months ago. Sadly, the singer committed suicide just a few weeks after his friend Chris Cornell ended his life.

According to Bennington’s family, there were no real warning signs. Everything seemed fine and normal. His wife Talinda posted a video just days before his death, where Chester and his family are playing Bean Boozeled.

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

Before he passed away, he filmed scenes for the music video “One More Time” which was meant to send love to those who have lost someone. Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda just released the final cut of that music video.

Director Joe Hahn said…

“It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection.”

Mike Shinoda said…

“One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

Ugg, just heartbreaking. Rest in peace Chester. There’s still a lot of people who think about you every day.