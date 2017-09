Her name is Darci Lynne. And she just might be the next superstar act that comes out of America’s Got Talent.

This little girl is only 12 years old and she’s considered the frontrunner to win a million dollars on AGT this year. You don’t see many girl ventriloquist any more and she just might be the one that revives the art.

She slayed last night on the finals of America’s Got Talent. Darci brought two puppets with her and sang the Beatles’ classic, “With A Little Help from my Friends”.