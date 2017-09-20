Cash Me Ousside Girl Just Dropped Her First Music Video “These Heaux”

By David Rancken
Filed Under: cash me ousside girl, Danielle bregoli, music video, Rapper, the heaux

If you spell ho, H-E-A-U-X, does that somehow make it fancier???

Ladies and gents, we know you’re pumped up about Cash Me Ousside girl aka Danielle Bregoli’s first music video! “These Heaux” is already killing it on YouTube with over 27 million clicks. Apparently, everyone wants to see the trainwreck.

She’s also signed a deal with Atlantic Records. Aton Ben Horin, global vice president of A&R at Warner Music Group said…

“Without a doubt, this girl is a real star with undeniable talent.”

By the way, she’s also the youngest female rapper to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100!!!

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live