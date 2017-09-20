Chili’s Removes Nearly Half Its Items From Their Menu; Did Your Favorites Make The Cut?

Everybody has their favorites when they go out to eat. If you’re a big fan of Dallas-based Chili’s, and often find yourself ordering the same thing over and over again, you might want to take a seat, because the next time you go back, it might be gone.

Chili’s reduced its menu by almost 50%, in an effort to “go back to their roots,” and focus more on the foods that made them so popular: burgers, ribs, and fajitas.

Even if you’re upset by this reduction, this restaurant is having all sorts of fun. They’ve been posting hilarious “in memoriam” videos for all of the menu items they’ve removed.

If you’re curious if your favorite item made the cut, you can check out the Chili’s menu HERE!

Via Guide Live