Donald Trump Finally Responds To The Emmys

Well, well, well, look who finally tweeted about the Emmys.

It was only a matter of time before word got back to Donald Trump that he was mentioned a few times at the Emmys. Honestly, there wasn’t anything too terrible that was said, however, it has prompted a tweet from the President himself. He seems pretty sad about the ratings.

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Unfortunately, President Trump is wrong about the ratings. They weren’t the worst in Emmy history. In fact, last year’s viewership was the worst ever. Last year the awards show only pulled in 11.3 million viewers. This year with Stephen Colbert, the show did slightly better with 11.38 million viewers.

Now, we wait for his comments on Sean Spicer’s cameo.