Even Stephen King Was Scared By Change Director Andy Muschietti Made In ‘It’

The IT re-make has been a HUGE success becoming the highest-grossing r-rated horror film of all-time, and the biggest opening for any Stephen King movie. The movie’s success isn’t limited to the box office. Apparently it is scaring the daylights out of Stephen King.

One scene in particular, which wasn’t in the book and came straight from director Andy Muschietti.

SPOILERS INCOMING IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE MOVIE STOP READING NOW! YOU’VE BEEN WARNED!

In the film version there is a painting of a warped women in Stan’s father’s office. At one point the woman leaves the painting to scare Stan. Later in the film, Pennywise takes the shape of the woman and attacks Stan. That’s not in the book version of ‘It’ at all.

"Actually, Stephen King, the first email he sent to Andy when he had seen the movie, the one fear he wrote back, he said, 'I f***ing love the woman in the painting, it scared the s**t out of me.' " Apparently, the idea to use a warped woman in a painting came straight from director Andy Muschietti's own experience.

Director Andy Muschietti recently spoke to Collider about the change. “Actually, Stephen King, the first email he sent to Andy when he had seen the movie, the one fear he wrote back…He said, ‘I f*cking love the woman in the painting, it scared the sh*t out of me,’ so,” Muschietti said to Collider, via Pop Sugar.

The painting idea was from a childhood experience of ‘IT’ director Andy Muschietti. According to the director his parents had a similar painting in their home.

While speaking to The New York Times, via Pop Sugar, Muschietti revealed that “it’s a literal translation of a very personal childhood fear. In my house, there was a print of a Modigliani painting that I found terrifying. And the thought of meeting an incarnation of the woman in it would drive me crazy.”

-source via popsugar.com