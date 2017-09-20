Frisco Heritage Students Go Viral For IKEA-Themed Homecoming Photo Shoot

A group of ten teenagers from Frisco Heritage High School decided to do a little something out of the ordinary for homecoming.

Rather than a “conventional” photo shoot before their homecoming dance, as most teens usually suffer through, these kids decided to stage their shoot inside of an IKEA furniture store, and the pictures look awesome! Senior Megan Goulding said the entire experience has been “really surreal.”

Why take normal homecoming pictures when you can take them at Ikea @IKEAUSA pic.twitter.com/yjFct8MBYs — megan (@MeganReese___) September 17, 2017

The kids didn’t ask permission from the retail giant. Megan says they “just kinda walked in,” but said they remained “respectful” during the shoot. The store did tweet her after she posted the pictures, so we believe that’s just as good as permission!

Now THAT'S how you put the home in homecoming! 😉 — IKEA USA (@IKEAUSA) September 17, 2017

Now the group of seniors are plotting their next big shoot, which of course, would take place around their senior prom this upcoming April!

Via Guide Live