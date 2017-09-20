Here’s All The Terrifying Footage From Mexico City’s 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

On Tuesday, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City. While the full amount of damage is unknown, we do know that over 200 people were killed in Mexico City as well as the surrounding areas. Not to mention there are a lot of people still missing.

As footage comes out, we are seeing some seriously terrifying videos of buildings swaying, walls and entire buildings collapsing, and even explosions. Take a look for yourself…

Mexico City during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/udERTj2Scs — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

Aquí el momento donde un edificio, al parecer en la Colonia Roma colapsa. pic.twitter.com/rAYKX0lJjm — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

Usuarios grabaron el momento en que un edificio se colapsa por el sismo pic.twitter.com/W8hamukccw — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

Video captures building exploding after a 7.1 Earthquake strikes Mexico City. Please pray for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/tOytBnYQuR — Mauricio Cantu (@mcantu06) September 19, 2017

7.1 earthquake footage from tourist attraction Xochimilco in Mexico City pic.twitter.com/MeO27fEFsx — J (@conecora1) September 19, 2017

Even after seeing the videos, it’s still hard to wrap your brain around that. Building are swaying like branches in a tree. Ugggg, it’s just horrible. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mexico City.