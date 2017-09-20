How About Pumpkin Spice Hotdogs???

By Rebekah Black
Ok, perhaps we’re taking the whole pumpkin spice craze a little too far. We already have lattes, Hershey’s Kisses, Oreos, and Cheerios. So do we really need a pumpkin spice hotdog?

Obviously the answer is no. But that didn’t stop Well Done from making a video featuring the pumpkin spice dog. Yummmm!

Wait for it. There’s a big ole twist at the end. After going to the trouble of making the pumpkin spice hotdog, they give it a big fat Well Don’t! Meaning the idea of a pumpkin spice hotdog is just plain gross.

However, we did manage to find a few real recipes and products for you. How about these pumpkin spice breakfast corn dogs? Or what about pumpkin spice hot sauce, which is perfect for turkey or chicken? Of you can just buy these pumpkin spice brats!

Well, ok then.

