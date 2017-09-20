Instagram Live Leads To Arrest Of Top Ten Fugitive Wanted Out Of Dallas

Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez is an 18-year-old wanted out of Dallas for murder.

Shortly before 2am yesterday, Gonzalez was arrested in Los Angeles, and police owe it all to Instagram Live. Gonzales live streamed a video of himself showing off shotguns amongst a variety of weapons, and Dallas police were able to provide GPS coordinates of the device, and undercover LAPD officers were able to locate his vehicle.

A short chase ensued, before Gonzalez crashed and was subsequently arrested. Another suspect dashed out of the black SUV after the crash, but he was apprehended just an hour later.

Instagram live video leads to Texas fugitive in Woodland Hills https://t.co/WMmgoAWCst pic.twitter.com/clH8jmUkNm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 19, 2017

"Top 10 Most Wanted" fugitive from Texas arrested in Woodland Hills… and it's partially thanks to Instagram. WATCH @ABC7 11:30am! pic.twitter.com/70MbMmniyg — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) September 19, 2017

Fugitive on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested after posting LIVE video on Instagram, tipping off police to his location. @ABC7 5:30am! pic.twitter.com/PVp3tAK5co — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) September 19, 2017

Gonzales, also known as “Little Chris,” has an affiliation with the Bloods gang, and along with murder allegations, is suspected to have participated in a string of aggravated home invasions in Dallas from October 2016 through February 2017.

Via ABC 7