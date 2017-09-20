Justin Timberlake Gave Jimmy Fallon The Most Bromantic “Happy Birthday” Post On Instagram

Talk about bro goals!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon were meant to be friends … best friends …best friends forever!!! They have the bromance of all bromances. They just click.

Yesterday, Jimmy Fallon celebrated his 43rd birthday. However the day wouldn’t be complete without a shoutout from his BFF Justin Timberlake. Not only did J.T. share a throwback pic of the two grilling out and drinking beers, but he got kind of deep recalling all the things they’ve talked about in life.Timberlake said…

“Happy Birthday, @jimmyfallon ‼️ Remember that time when we were just two bros hanging out, drinking beer, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and talking about life and who had the better hairline and who was always the first to crack up in our sketches… OOOH, and who would probably cry the most at the animated movies our kids watched and who was the nicer one of us two and crazy stuff like why do you park on a driveway and drive on a parkway?! Yeah… I remember that too! Just two bros. Hanging out. Doing bro stuff.”

Please guys, don’t ever break up!