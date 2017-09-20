KLUV World Tour: Set Sail On The Carnival Valor From Galveston

Your high seas hero Carnival Valor is here to rescue you from ordinary vacations and whisk you away to leisure, fun… and amazing destinations. On your way you’ll find onboard food spots designed to regale your palate, like Blue Iguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint… plus the downright indulgent Scarlett’s Steakhouse. Let yourself be swept away to RedFrog Pub or Alchemy Bar for a drink, or get a little carried away rooting for your favorites at SkyBox Sports Bar. Kids can get caught up in all the excitement of being kids, hanging with others their age at Carnival Valor’s three supervised youth spaces. Or they can join the wacky, wonderful Dr. Seuss bunch for character story-time (and more!) at Seuss at Sea. And pretty much anyone, young or slightly-less-young, will be thrilled by our 214-foot long, four-deck-tall Twister waterslide. There’s a fun vacation waiting to happen to you, and it lives aboard Carnival Valor.

Join us February 10th through February 15th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

$431 Cat 4C Inside Stateroom

$436 Cat 4D Inside Stateroom

$441 Cat 4E Inside Stateroom

$501 Cat 6B Oceanview Stateroom

$621 Cat 8B Balcony Stateroom

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

The price includes…