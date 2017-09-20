Linda Hamilton Returning To “Terminator” Franchise – New Terminator Trilogy Planned

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Arnold Schwarzeneggar, James Cameron, Linda Hamilton, New Terminator Trilogy, Terminator, Tim Miller
Linda Hamilton, original co-star of the original Terminator franchise as “Sarah Conner”, is returning, as reported by CBS 11, via AP.

Last night, Terminator creator James Cameron made the announcement at a private event in LA.

 

This will be Hamilton’s first work on the franchise since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Arnold Schwarzengger is also set to return.

In the upcoming sequel, which will be the first part of a new trilogy, James Cameron will produce and Tim Miller (Deadpool) will direct.

