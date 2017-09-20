Netflix Sent A Hilarious Cease & Desist Letter To A “Stranger Things” Pop-Up Bar

Ok, Stranger Things fans, you’re going to love this!

After an unauthorized “Stranger Things” bar popped up for a limited run, Netflix had to shut it down. However, they did so in the best way possible.

For starters they channeled the 80s, then stuck to the “Stranger Things” theme all throughout the letter. Netflix wrote…

“My walkie talkie is busted so I had to write this note instead…Look I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up…We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extrend the pop-up beyond the 6 week run and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do this again in the future.”

You can read the entire letter HERE. Of course they had to throw in what happens in the future, the Demogorgon won’t be so nice!

Ha! Awesome!