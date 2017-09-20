Ready To Send Texts and Email With Your Mind?

New York start-up Ctrl-Labs, founded by neuroscience experts Dr. Patrick Kaifosh and Dr. Thomas Rearson, claims to have created a wireless device called an electromyography armband that monitors hand muscles which they say allows you to text messages and emails, by simply using your thoughts, as reported by NY Post.

Ctrl-Labs hopes the technology will be mainstream by 2020.

Currently, the technology is being utilized to train patients to use a virtual hand before receiving a hand transplant.

Dr. Kaifosh can already play Asteroids on his iPhone with the device and would like to see it reduced to the size of a watch strap by 2018 so people can begin using it for every day communications.

More details, HERE.