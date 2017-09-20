“Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” Song Rights Owners Suing For Unpaid Royalties

The long-time Christmas season favorite, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, was written in the 1930s by the late Haven Gillespie, who passed away in 1975. Since then, Gillespie’s family has entrusted Memory Lane Music Group to collect 85% of the royalties on the song (plus others written by Gillespie), and keep 15% for their services.

Gillespie’s family has been feeling shorted, and in April, they met with Memory Lane Music Group and claim the company admitted to not paying them what has been due, for 2 years! Uh, I believe that’s called stealing.

Now, Gillespie’s family has filed suit against Memory Lane Music Group, seeking over $700,000 in unpaid royalties.

As the late Fred Astaire sings, “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”…

… if true, I doubt Santa will be sliding down Memory Lane Music Group’s chimney this year, unless they write a check.