Simon Cowell and Girlfriend Lauren Silverman Give Money To Boys Running Lemonade Stand

TMZ reports Simon and Lauren were recently cruising Beverly Hills in his nicely detailed black Bronco and stopped at a corner lemonade stand operated by a group of boys.

Seems the couple weren’t thirsty, but more intrigued by the boy’s crackin’ the proverbial work-whip!

It looks like Simon and Lauren made a nice gesture by simply giving the boys some money.

Hey, when you need some money, make some lemonade!

Taking into consideration Simon has worked since 1979 and was once close to bankruptcy, he knows the importance of squeezing lemons.