Simon Cowell and Girlfriend Lauren Silverman Give Money To Boys Running Lemonade Stand

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Beverly Hills, Lauren Silverman, Lemonade Stand, Simon Cowell
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: (L-R) Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman arrive for Star Chase Children's Hospice Event at The Dorchester on May 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

TMZ reports Simon and Lauren were recently cruising Beverly Hills in his nicely detailed black Bronco and stopped at a corner lemonade stand operated by a group of boys.

Seems the couple weren’t thirsty, but more intrigued by the boy’s crackin’ the proverbial work-whip!

It looks like Simon and Lauren made a nice gesture by simply giving the boys some money.

 

Hey, when you need some money, make some lemonade!

Taking into consideration Simon has worked since 1979 and was once close to bankruptcy, he knows the importance of squeezing lemons.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live