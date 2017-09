Today, Allstate Insurance reported the estimated damages caused by Hurricane Harvey currently equal $593 mil, according to CBS 11.

Allstate claims over half the losses are vehicle damage related.

Allstate notes due to the inability for many to get to their homes or vehicles, their damage estimate may increase when those losses are added.

Last week Allstate warned it may not meet previous financial goals due to the immense amount of claims from Hurricane Harvey and Irma, combined.