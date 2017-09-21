Carnival Is NOT Offering Up Free Cruises For Hurricane Harvey & Irma Victims, It’s A Terrible Facebook Prank

What a sick ans twisted sense of humor! There has be something seriously wrong with you to go after hurricane victims.

Over the last couple of weeks, you may have seen a story floating around on Facebook, saying that Carnival Cruises were offering free trips to those hit by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Sadly, that’s just not true.

Apparently, someone created a fake Facebook page which was advertising free Carnival cruise to hurricane victims. All you had to do was contact John Heald, British Carnival cruise director, using the hashtag #CarnivalFamily and you would be rewarded with a 4 to 7 day cruise. Of course, you would have to pay taxes and fees, which makes it sound like a legitimate offer.

Unfortunately, this fake page was shared over 75,000 times. Heald then had to break the news on Facebook, telling people the story is fake. Carnival has reported the page to Facebook. Jennifer De La Cruz, a spokeswoman for the cruise line, said…

“It is unfortunate that there are those who do this sort of thing in the wake of such devastation and heartbreak brought on by the recent hurricanes.”

Just horrible.