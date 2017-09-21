COMING: 40th Anniversary “Saturday Night Fever” Remastered Reissue Soundtrack and 4-K Movie

By Blake Powers
The 40th anniversary remastered reissue of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack plus a 4K-restored Anniversary Directer’s Cut and theatrical release is coming!

The original double-disc set features (4) #1 songs and earned a Grammy for Album Of The Year.

The Bee Gees songs became the most popular tracks on the iconic album.

Bee Gee’s Barry Gibb says, “40 years ago, Saturday Night Fever was released, and the impact that came from it, even today, is inexplicable. It was inexplicable even then.”

The 40th anniversary Super Deluxe box set will include:

  • both remastered CDs plus (4) bonus remixes by Serban Ghenea
  • a vinyl version
  • Blu-ray discs of the movie’s 4K-restored 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut and theatrical versio
  • a 23-page book with photos and several essays, including one written by Barry Gibb.

The 40th anniversary Super Deluxe box set of Saturday Night Fever will go on sale November 17th.

