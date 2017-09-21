Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson End 10-Year Relationship

After a 10-year relationship and a daughter named Briar Rose, Hayden Christensen (American Heist, Jumper, Star Wars: Episode III), a well-known recluse, who hasn’t posted anything on Facebook since 2008

… and Rachel Bilson (TV’s Nashville & Heart Of Dixie, American Heist)…

… are going their separate ways, according to E!News.

A source to the story says, “They have very different lifestyles and interests.”–“Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends. Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle.”

Of course, the couple did normal couple things, and were seen together at many events, all quietly and away from the media as much as possible.

The story source also says, “It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems”–“They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple.”

Hayden is currently working on (2) movies, Little Italy (about a couple who are entering their relationship while their families pizza restaurants compete) and Numb, at the Edge Of The End (about a war vet with PTSD who feels the world is coming to it’s end). Good to be mentally occupied while dealing and healing from a lost relationship.

Best wishes to Hayden, Rachel and their daughter, Briar Rose.