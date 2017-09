The mind is a funny, funny thing. If you think about it, it’s kind of amazing that something as simple as a carpet pattern can mess with your brain.

Keep in mind, the floor you are about to see is completely flat. The carpet is designed to look like there are divots all over the ground. Again, we know it’s flat, but we just can’t handle it. We’re betting people fall in this store all the time.

Ok, so let’s take a poll…would this carpet freak you out?