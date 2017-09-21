James Corden Teams Up With The Foo Fighters For Carpool Karaoke

It just doesn’t get any better than James Corden and the Foo Fighters. Add a little karaoke into the mix and you’ve got yourself a hit!

Yes, it’s another episode of Carpool Karaoke. And it might be the best one yet!

First of all, it’s good thing James Corden has an SUV because otherwise the band wouldn’t have fit. Not to mention, they just get right into the singing. Dave Grohl kicks things off by screaming “Are you ready!” The insane amount of air drumming is hysterical. Of course they do all the hits. Pretty sure this is what it’s like to actually see them in concert. They also took a break from singing, to do a quick drum lesson at a music store.

Enjoy!