Man In ER Won't Wait and Calls 9-1-1 For Ambulance in "Florida: The Second Chance State" – Take 56

By Blake Powers
On Sept. 2, 35-year-old Vanderick Williams was at a Tallahassee FL emergency room, pacing the floor, tired of waiting, and became disruptive. Williams was asked to be quiet. He finally sat down and did so, however that didn’t sit well with him, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Tallahassee police report Williams called 911, asking for an ambulance to take him to a hospital!

The dispatcher noticed the pick-up address Williams gave… was that of a hospital.

After a second call, the dispatcher sent police. Williams told the officers he only called once and “needed a ride.”

Williams was arrested for the misuse of 911 and got his ride, all the way to the Tallahassee police department.

Another fine example of “Florida: The Second Chance State”. Make a mistake and chances are Florida will give you another chance… :).

