Never underestimate the power of a pup!

Meet Frida! She’s no ordinary dog. In fact, she’s a real hero and an important member of Mexico’s Navy. Frida is a rescue dog. Her job…to get in places where humans can’t fit and rescue people.

In her short life, she’s already rescued over 50 people. Since Tuesday, after the 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City, she saved 12 people and counting.

Yeah, Frida is a total rockstar!