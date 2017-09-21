Sam Waterston Is Returning To Law & Order

It’s been seven years since Sam Waterston played the role of prosecutor Jack McKoy on Law & Order. After the show was cancelled, he’s managed to keep himself busy with other projects like Grace & Frankie on Netflix. However, he still has time for the show that kept him employed for sixteen seasons.

Sam Waterston is headed back to Law & Order. No, not the original Law & Order, but SVU. Waterston is scheduled for a guest appearance later this season. Of course he will reprise his role as Jack McKoy.

Season 19 of Law & Order SVU premieres Wednesday, September 27th.