WATCH MSNBC Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell BLAST Those Irritating Him During His News Cast

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: hurricane harvey, Labor Day Weekend, Lawrence O'Donnell, MSNBC, MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, President Trump's Hurricane Harvey Visit, twitter

WARNING: INAPPROPRIATE LANGUAGE FOR TV… lol!

On Tuesday Aug. 29, MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell had more than a little irritation happening in his ear and emanating from nearby during his broadcast.

Someone kept requesting on his ear piece for him to talk about a Labor Day weekend piece while he was talking about Hurricane Harvey and President Trumps visit to Texas, and someone else was banging away in hearing range… with a hammer!

O’Donnell apologized last night, tweeting…

Lawrence, as the Billy Joel song goes, “you’re only human.”

Now, someone throw that hammer out a window… lol!

 

