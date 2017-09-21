WATCH MSNBC Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell BLAST Those Irritating Him During His News Cast

WARNING: INAPPROPRIATE LANGUAGE FOR TV… lol!
On Tuesday Aug. 29, MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell had more than a little irritation happening in his ear and emanating from nearby during his broadcast.
Someone kept requesting on his ear piece for him to talk about a Labor Day weekend piece while he was talking about Hurricane Harvey and President Trumps visit to Texas, and someone else was banging away in hearing range… with a hammer!
O’Donnell apologized last night, tweeting…
Lawrence, as the Billy Joel song goes, “you’re only human.”
Now, someone throw that hammer out a window… lol!