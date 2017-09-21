Wonder Woman Gets An Honest Trailer

Uh-oh, the Screen Junkies are going after the best movie in the DC Comics world…Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman has made over $760 million since it’s release in theaters. And believe it or not, but that number is still climbing. Critics and DC fans LOVED it! There’s literally nothing bad you can say about this film…or so we thought.

Get ready because the Screen Junkies will always find the ridiculous plot whole or bad script writing, basically nothing goes unseen. They go through films with a fine-toothed comb.

In this case, the guys go after the Amazon accents which were to cover up Gal Gadot’s Israeli accent, the ridiculous ending, and even poke fun that Chris Pine is playing what’s normally the female role.

We think maybe they got this one wrong.