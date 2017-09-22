Arlington Residents Can Score Free Tickets To The Rangers Game September 28th

Your Texas Rangers will break ground on their brand new stadium, Globe Life Field, next Thursday, September 28th. In honor of the beginning of construction, Capital One is inviting ALL Arlington residents to attend that day’s game against the Oakland A’s for free.

Residents can claim four free tickets to the game, via the stadium box office, or through the Ranger’s website HERE.

Celebrate the groundbreaking of the @Rangers new ballpark with free tickets to the game on Sept. 28! https://t.co/ocIyyzstbQ pic.twitter.com/ejhKxpUMmc — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) September 21, 2017

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis, with seats available in the Corner Box, Lower Reserved, Outfield Plaza, Lexus Club Terrace, Upper Box, and Upper Reserved seating areas. Proof of Arlington residency will, of course, be required, and the Rangers are asking for a credit card billing address as proof.

Globe Life Field is expected to be open and operational by the 2020 season.

Via NBC DFW