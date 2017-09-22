Charmin Is Offering A Year’s Supply Of Toilet Paper If The “Mad Pooper” Turns Herself In

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, we brought you the amazing story of the “Mad Pooper“. Just to recap, it’s a woman in Colorado, who enjoys taking a poo out in the open while jogging. Now, it’s pretty clear she’s doing it on purpose because she brings her own napkins each time.

Notice, we said napkins. Not toilet paper, but napkins! OUCH! That can’t feel good on your booty every day.

No worries though, Charmin is stepping up to deal with the situation. If the “mad pooper” turns herself in, they will give her a year’s supply of toilet paper!!!!!!!

That’s FANTASTIC! And hilarious!

 

