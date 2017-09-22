Hurts Donuts In Frisco Is Offering Clown Deliveries!

IT has already been in theaters for two weeks, but it doesn’t look like the clown craze is coming to an end anytime soon. Perhaps clowns are the new pumpkin spice?

Hurts Donuts in Frisco has added a new menu item…clowns. For the low price of $5, you can have a scary clown deliver the donuts. Of course you have to pay for the donuts, plus the original delivery fee of $5, and then the extra $5 for the clown. It’s a decent price to scare the bejeebers out of people!

The service will only be available this coming Monday and Tuesday, September 25th and 26th, 2018.

How many clowns do you think will get punched in the face?