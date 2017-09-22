It looks like everyone is cashing in on the pumpkin spice craze. Even brake pads!

Wait, what???

A company called Mighty Auto has gone viral after offering “pumpkin spice” brake pads. And apparently, this isn’t the first year the auto company has offered up these deliciously flavored car parts. What’s next? Pumpkin spice tires???

It's pumpkin spice time, y'all! A post shared by imgur (@imgur) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

What exactly can you expect from pumpkin spice brake pads? How do you know they’re really pumpkin spice? Do you get to smell them before they’re installed on your vehicle? When you slam on the brakes, do the cars behind you get a whiff of pumpkin spice?