Pumpkin Spice Brake Pads????????

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: brake pads, Joke, mighty auto, Pumpkin Spice
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It looks like everyone is cashing in on the pumpkin spice craze. Even brake pads!

Wait, what???

A company called Mighty Auto has gone viral after offering “pumpkin spice” brake pads. And apparently, this isn’t the first year the auto company has offered up these deliciously flavored car parts. What’s next? Pumpkin spice tires???

It's pumpkin spice time, y'all!

A post shared by imgur (@imgur) on

What exactly can you expect from pumpkin spice brake pads? How do you know they’re really pumpkin spice? Do you get to smell them before they’re installed on your vehicle? When you slam on the brakes, do the cars behind you get a whiff of pumpkin spice?

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live