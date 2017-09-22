Reviews: “Friend Request” – “The Lego Ninjago Movie” – “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” – “Stronger”

Friend Request – Rated R

Laura, a popular college girl, is very active on social media and shares almost everything in her life with her 800+ friends on Facebook. However after accepting a friend request from an unknown girl named Marina, Laura becomes obsessed with Marina’s profile, and soon her friends begin to die violently one by one.

Critics: according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “Friend Request‘s attempts to update old-school teen horror for the digital age do not, sadly, include memorable characters, fresh scares, or novel storytelling twists. 24% LIKE.”

Blake: A waste of your film, time and money. Friend Request will be lucky if Redbox and Netflix request it! Yawn. Onward.

The Lego Ninjago Movie – Rated PG

In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com reports that kids will like The Lego Ninjago movie, but not as much as the previous Lego films. 47% LIKE

Blake: great voice-over cast, which includes Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, Fred Armisen and Dave Franco. My trusted sources say this addition to the Lego doesn’t have the magnetism of it’s predecessors but just entertaining enough to be worthy of matinee money.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Rated R

Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Critics: “Kingsman: The Golden Circle offers more of everything that made its predecessor so much fun, but lacks the original’s wild creative spark. 52% LIKE“, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: sources I trust most tell me this sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, doesn’t have the overall panache of the first one. Sometimes less is more, but this one’s more-is-more approach, with Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Taron Egerton and Elton John, fails.

Stronger – Rated R

Stronger, is the inspirational and heroic true-life story of Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal), the man whose iconic photo from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing captured the hearts of the world.

Based on Bauman’s New York Times bestselling book, co-authored with Bret Witter.

Critics: per a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “Stronger rises on the power of its well-chosen ensemble to offer an emotionally resonant fact-based story that transcends inspirational drama clichés. 95% LIKE”

Blake: Stronger shows a family’s imperfections are what’s needed to create a cohesive bond after the life-changing 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Jakey Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany’s (Mas-lawny) give excellent performances that will make the audience feel Stronger, which help make Stronger the best NEW movie choice this weekend!

From yawns to double thumbs-up, find the right movie for yourself this weekend, and enjoy!