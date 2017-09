Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery… and funny… is just funny!

If you haven’t seen the recently leaded video of MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell having an on-set melt down due to distractions, it just goes to prove even O’Donnell is only human, and sometimes things just happen. Hopefully next time anything similar happens, Lawrence will simply incorporate it into his newscast, with humor.

Now, Stephen Colbert has released his own melt-down… ;-).

Careful with that power tool!