Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Sept 22-24

Depeche Mode, German culture, hot air balloons, Greek culture, fire fighters or vintage World War II aircraft,or a Haunted House, here are (9) #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Depeche Mode: Global Spirit Tour at Starplex Pavilion – according to their website, “English synthpop Depeche Mode are coming to the Starplex Pavilion on Friday 22nd September for their Global Spirit Tour. Founded in 1980, Depche Mode are one of the most enduring and successful bands to have emerged during the 80s. The band have been highly influential in the electronic dance music scene, especially synthpop, techno and trance, in part due to their innovative work, recording techniques and use of sampling. Their most successful album is arguably 1990’s Violator, which reached the #2 position in the UK, #7 in the US, and sold over 8 million copies worldwide. The Global Spirit tour is unsupport of their latest album, titled Spirit, and is their first release since 2013’s Delta Machine. Excitement for the album is high and a ticket pre-sale has already taken place so tickets are in short supply. If you want to see Depeche Mode at the Starplex Pavilion buy your tickets now whilst some are still available.”

Friday & Saturday

Friday – Sunday

Plano Balloon Festival at Oak Point Park & Nature Reserve – per their website, “The Plano Balloon Festival Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 agency that is dedicated to educating attendees about hot air ballooning and producing a family oriented, high quality event that offers other local non-profits an opportunity to assist in the operations of the Festival. Our objective is to offer the participating non-profit agencies an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for their programs and services…thus enhancing the quality of life for all of us.”

McKinney Octoberfest at Historic Downtown McKinney – according to their website, “Dust off your lederhosen and tune up your yodel for this year’s Oktoberfest. McKinney Oktoberfest is a family favorite, offering authentic German music, food and bier.”

Greek Food Festival of Dallas at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church – their website notes, “Enjoy delicious food, music, dancing, and fun. The Greek Food Festival of Dallas is hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, supporting community outreach, ministries, and youth programs. Friday, September 22, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, September 24 noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday

3rd Annual Fire Fest at The Dallas Firefighters Museum – from their website, “Join the festivities as the Dallas Firefighter’s Museum launches the 3rd Annual FireFest to benefit the Museum, its scholarships and educational programs.” Come to The Dallas Firefighter’s Museum, 3801 Parry Avenue to enjoy activities for the whole family The event will be held on Commerce and Exposition Avenues across from Fair Park Firefighter teams will race antique style hose carts for bragging rights and trophies as the FireFest Hose Cart Race Champions Live Band under the Big Tent throughout the afternoon Neighborhood cafes, restaurants and other area businesses will be open for everyone’s enjoyment



Saturday & Sunday

Now – Nov. 4

Cutting Edge Haunted House 2017 – per their website, “Cutting Edge Haunted House is a dark attraction filled with terrifying live actors, amazing special effects and incredible monsters. Cutting Edge Haunted House is an intense, multi-story, multi-themed haunted attraction that is widely considered to be one of the best Haunted Houses in the nation, full of chilling detail and unbelievable scares! Located in a 100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant in a section of Fort Worth historically dubbed as “Hell’s Half Acre,” the Cutting Edge Haunted House is built upon a foundation of fear. The meat packing equipment from the Old West is still in use, but now it is a two-story human processing area. Realistic looking human mannequins are hoisted up to the second level and brought through the entire meat packing process until the conveyor system brings the butchered corpses back to the first level. The old meat-packing plant in downtown Fort Worth is a great home for the fantastic special effects that our loyal customers have come to expect.” It takes visitors an average 55 minutes to explore Cutting Edge Haunted House. The walk-through is replete with frighteningly-realistic props. Cutting Edge Haunted House has established a reputation for being one of the best haunted houses in the nation. Cutting Edge Haunted House is one of the country’s best and largest haunted houses. Come see what new horrors lurk in the twisting corridors of Fort Worth’s ultimate haunted house.”

Now – Nov. 22

